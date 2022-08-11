Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch finalise divorce

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce. The 66-year-old model filed for divorce from the 91-year-old media mogul last month. The former couple have gone their separate ways and vowed to ‘remain good friends’.

Story continues below Advertisement

A joint statement from Murdoch’s attorney Robert S Cohen and Hall’s attorney Judy Poller reads: "Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce. "They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future." It comes after it emerged on Wednesday that Hall had requested the Los Angeles Superior Court cancel the divorce petition.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, a document said the divorce could be dismissed "without prejudice". A note was reported to have been filed by Ronald Brot, Jerry's California lawyer, with Tuesday's date. News of the pair's split was first reported in June. In July, it was revealed Hall had filed for divorce.

Story continues below Advertisement

She was said to have cited "irreconcilable differences", requested spousal support and for her husband, who is said to have an estimated net worth of around $20 billion (about R320bn), to pay her legal fees in the paperwork filed in the Superior Court of California in LA County. The documents added that Hall did not want the court to award support to her estranged husband. In her filing, she said she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained".

Story continues below Advertisement

The pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London on March 4, 2016, before holding a wedding service at Fleet Street's St Brides Church the next day. At the time of their nuptials, Murdoch said he was "the luckiest and happiest man in the world". The media tycoon, who owns The Times and The Sun newspapers in the UK, was first married to Patricia Booker, with whom he had Prudence, now 64, before splitting from her in 1967.

Story continues below Advertisement

He then married his second wife, Anna Maria Torv, later that year and the couple had Elisabeth, now 53, Lachlan, 50 and James, 49 together. He went on to marry Wendi Deng in 1999, just days after his divorce from Torv. However, Murdoch and Deng, who have children Grace, 20, and Chloe, 19, together, divorced in 2013. Hall had a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger in the 1990s. She has children Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia May, 30, and 24-year-old Gabriel with him.