Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Jesse Tyler Ferguson wants to officiate his "Modern Family" co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding, as he praised her fiancé Wells Adams as a "wonderful" man. The 43-year-old actor can't wait to see his "Modern Family" co-star Sarah tie the knot with her "wonderful" fiancé Wells Adams, and has said he's so eager to be part of the ceremony, he'd even be willing to become an ordained minister in order to officially marry the two love birds.

Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight", he said: "Wells is an upstanding, wonderful, hilarious, loving human, and I couldn't ask for a sweeter guy to be with Sarah, who I adore. It's one of those full-circle moments. I met her when she was so young, and now she's getting married and they are an extension of my family.

"It feels like a family member is moving on, in a way that family members do, and I'm very happy for her. All I know is that I better be invited to the wedding. I would totally officiate. Why not?"

Jesse has a history with getting involved in his co-star's big days, as he previously insisted he wanted credit when Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello tied the knot in 2015, as he was the one who introduced Sofia to Joe following her split from former fiancé Nick Loeb the year before.

He said at the time: "I knew Joe through people and we had done benefits together, and I knew Sofia from working with her, and we were at a party together and I just introduced them. I said: 'Have you ever met Sofia?' and of course Joe was like, 'Mmm!'

"And then when she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe - like immediately, the moment it was out in the world - called me and was like: 'I need her number.' And then I called Sofia and I was like: 'Can I give Joe your number?' And she was like, 'Ay, no!' - but like, wanting me to give the number - like, 'Oh no, you go ahead, okay, okay,' And so I did the number exchange and he took over from there! But yeah, so I'm hoping they thank me at the wedding!"