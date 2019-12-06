Jessica Biel trusts her husband Justin Timberlake and believes that he didn't cheat on her with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright.
Justin, 38, issued a public apology to Jessica on his Instagram account after he was pictured holding hands with his 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright late last month and friends of Jessica, 37, say she trusts her husband.
A source told PEOPLE: "He's charming and outgoing. And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn't cheat on her. She will stand by him.