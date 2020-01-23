Jessie J and Channing Tatum are "fully back together" following a brief split.
The pair ended their relationship in December but after just a few weeks apart, they have reconciled and are delighted to be back in one another's company.
A source told E! News: "They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other. They seem very happy to be spending time together again.
"Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week. They are super giddy around each other."
News of the reunion is unlikely to have come as a shock to fans as the 'Domino' hitmaker and the 39-year-old actor were spotted furniture shopping together earlier this month.