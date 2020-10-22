Jessie J confirms single status after ending things with Channing Tatum

Jessie J has confirmed she is single again after splitting from Channing Tatum. The “Price Tag” singer had been dating Channing Tatum but the former couple appear to have gone their separate ways as Jessie shared a video of her twerking and referred to "being single in a pandemic". Sharing a video of herself dancing and drinking wine, she captioned it: "What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy ... Single life in a pandemic is." Jessie and Channing were seemingly back on again in late April earlier this year where she posted a birthday tribute to him. View this post on Instagram What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy... Single life in a pandemic is 🔮 👁👁 It’s supposed to be funny. So don’t get serious Sally in the comments. Sorry if your name is Sally and you aren’t serious. A post shared by JJ (@jessiej) on Oct 20, 2020 at 1:37am PDT Alongside a snap of the “Magic Mike” star in the sea, she wrote: "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here.

"You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

However, at the start of April, a source claimed the couple had split once more.

The insider said at the time: "Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that.

“That's why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn't worked out.

“The split was amicable and they're still in contact. They're spending time apart and are open to meeting new people.

“But you shouldn't bet against another reunion in the future."

Jessie also feel she had "learned a lot" from her relationship with Channing.

Speaking about their bond and how it has taught her to "respect" the fact that there are "things you can't control" whilst in a high-profile relationship, she explained: "I'm quite a spiritual person and I've started energy cleansing.

“It's when someone goes into your energy and cleans out any dark energy people have wished upon you.

“I've learnt a lot from all of my relationships, even my most recent one [with Channing].

“I've learnt that there are things you can't control when you are with someone famous and you have to learn to understand and respect that."