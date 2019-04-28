Jessie J sent a series of flirty messages via social media to Channing Tatum as he celebrated his 39th birthday.



The 31-year-old pop star has been dating the Hollywood heartthrob since 2018 and she serenaded Channing with a romantic rendition of 'It's My Party' to mark the special occasion on Friday.



Jessie changed the lyrics to the original tune, singing: "It's your birthday, do, do what you want."



In the video clip - which she posted on her Instagram Story - Jessie filmed illustrations of women with speech bubbles and zoomed in on one in particular that read: "I want you."



Some of the other speech bubbles included phrases like, "I love you" and "I miss you".