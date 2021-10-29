Jesy Nelson 'sad' about Little Mix rift

Jesy Nelson thinks it is "sad" she doesn't speak to Little Mix anymore but is hopeful they will be friends again one day. The 'Boyz' singer quit the group in December 2020 and things have seemingly grown increasingly acrimonious between in recent months, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock seemingly accusing her of “blackfishing” in leaked texts, prompting Nicki Minaj to wade in and brand Leigh-Anne a "jealous clown".

But Jesy insisted there is no "bad blood" from her and she is hopeful she can be friends with Leigh-Anne, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards again one day. Speaking to talk show host Graham Norton, she admitted: “We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best. "I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together but It’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows.

The 30-year-old singer is hoping to build on the popularity of "Boyz" with an album but doesn't want to rush the record. Asked what's next for her, she said: "An album hopefully next year. I'm still in the writing process and I don't want to rush things."