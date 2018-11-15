Jill Scott performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday, July 6, 2018, in New Orleans. Picture: AP

Soul singer Jill Scott had tweeps shook after a video circulated of her doing simulated fellatio on stage during one of her performances. Following the video surfacing on Monday, which was actually film in August, the singer went viral. In the video, Scott is seen caressing her microphone as if she was performing oral sex.

Someone come fetch aunt Jill Scott 😂 pic.twitter.com/mTRIO7IkJW — Culprit (@CulpritEnter) November 13, 2018

The "He Loves Me" singer then made it clear that she sings and acts out various stories on stage and that after her show people "get splendidly laid by whoever they came with".

She also said that people leave her shows "happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives".

Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with😁👍🏽🎶🤪🎉 #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckdicktoo

They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 13, 2018



