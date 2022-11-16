Jimmy Fallon asks Elon Musk to fix RIPJimmyFallon hashtag

Jimmy Fallon has confirmed he is alive and well and asked for Elon Musk’s help to “fix” the viral hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon.
The late-night television host’s fans across the globe were concerned when they saw the serious hashtag trending on the micro-blogging app, but he logged on to inform them he is very much alive and urged Musk to get the fake news removed.
He tweeted: “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.”
Many have been posting pictures of other celebrities with the hashtag.
The “Tonight Show” host did not tag Musk, who is yet to respond to his request.
The world's richest man – who bought the site for $44 billion – has been helping with personal requests since his takeover.
Last week, Doja Cat begged Musk for help with her account.
The “Woman” hitmaker recently changed her screen name to Christmas but found herself unable to change it back, so directly appealed to the billionaire to restore her old moniker.
She first posted: “Why can’t i change my name on here. (sic)"
She then wrote: “How do i change it also f*** you elon.
“I don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake.”
He then promised to help but admitted he thought the 27-year-old rapper’s predicament was amusing.
He replied: “Working on it!
“Pretty funny though (cry laughing emojis).“
At the time of writing, Doja had changed her name to “fart”.
Musk recently warned people impersonating others without making it obvious they are running spoof accounts will face being “permanently suspended”.
He tweeted: “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.
“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.
“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”
It came after Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter after she “violated the rules” of the social media app by changing her screen name to that of the Tesla boss.
During her stint with her fake name, Griffin urged users to #VoteBlue and also look at Twitter competitor Mastodon.
One of her tweets under the name change read: “After much spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right. (They’re also sexy females, btw.) #VoteBlueToProtectWomen”.