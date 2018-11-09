British author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers at the Southbank Centre in London. Picture: AP

"Fantastic Beasts" author J.K. Rowling is reportedly suing her former assistant over alleged shopping sprees to the value of R454 000. The BBC reported on Wednesday that Rowling claims her former assistant Amanda Donaldson broke their working arrangement by using her money to buy gifts and cosmetics products.

Donaldson has refuted these claims, however, legal papers lodged at Airdrie Sheriff Court allege that Donaldson wrongfully benefited to the value of R440 641.73 through Harry Potter merchandise and the use of business cards.

The purchases by Donaldson allegedly includes thousands of rands worth of luxury candles and Starbucks. She also apparently bought two cats to the value of R22 819.

The accused worked for Rowling from February 2014 until April 2017.

Speaking to the BBC, Rowling's spokesperson said: "I can confirm JK Rowling has taken legal action against her former personal assistant, Amanda Donaldson, following her dismissal for gross misconduct involving a substantial breach of trust.

"As the case is not yet concluded we are not able to comment further and there won't be any comment from JK Rowling."