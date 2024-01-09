Jo Koy insists his Taylor Swift joke at Golden Globes was a ‘compliment’

Jo Koy has insisted his Taylor Swift joke was a "compliment". The 34-year-old pop megastar - who is currently dating footballer Travis Kelce and has often been seen supporting him at various games - was the butt of a joke made by comedian Koy, 52, at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

He said: "We came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." The 'Anti-Hero' songstress looked unimpressed at the gag as she failed to crack a smile and instead took a sip of her champagne but Koy has now insisted he meant no harm by the joke.

He told US TV show 'Extra: "It was a compliment, like she could be more intimate tonight, that’s all." The 'Easter Sunday' star didn't seem to be too disheartened by Swift’s ostensibly unimpressed reaction either.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute." Some of Koy’s other jokes during his opening monologue also received a lukewarm reception, as he poked fun at 2023 blockbusters 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' and later blamed his less successful gags on other writers. He said: “Some I wrote, some other people wrote. Yo, I got the gig ten days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.