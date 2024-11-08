Joaquin Phoenix's unprofessional moment on the set of ‘Gladiator’

Film-maker Ridley Scott, who directed “Gladiator”, has opened up about working with Russell Crowe on the 2000 film. The Oscar-winner, 50, is renowned for his portrayal of villainous Roman emperor Commodus in director Scott’s 2000 film, but he wanted to quit and was talked down by its straight-talking lead actor.

Scott, 86, who has just released “Gladiator II” starring Paul Mescal, told the “New York Times”: “(Joaquin) was in his prince’s outfit saying: ‘I can’t do it’. “I said, ‘What?’ And Russell said, ‘This is terribly unprofessional’.” Scott added about how he also coaxed Phoenix to stay in the job: “I can act as a big brother or dad. But I’m quite a friend of Joaquin’s.

“‘Gladiator’ was a baptism of fire for both of us in the beginning.” The film ended up winning five Oscars, including best picture. Phoenix recently said one of his favourite things on set is a lack of ego.

He gushed that Lady Gaga, 38, his co-star on “Joker: Folie à Deux”, displayed no diva tendencies when they were working together. The actor said in a behind-the-scenes featurette released ahead of the “Joker” sequel’s cinema release: “I found (Gaga) to be without ego and had such a fierce determination. She would get right in with us. “She understood that there had to be a rawness to the character. There’s not a lot of actors that are comfortable working in that way.”