Joe Exotic claims he is being abused in prison

Joe Exotic has claimed he is being ill-treated in prison, in a new letter he sent to the "Josh Belcher Uncharted" podcast. The "Tiger King" star is currently serving 22 years in jail after being found guilty of plotting to have his arch-nemesis Carole Baskin murdered and he has begged President Donald Trump for a pardon, while claiming he is being ill-treated during his incarceration. In a new letter, which was read out on the "Josh Belcher Uncharted" podcast, exotic zoo owner Joe wrote: "Let's hope President Trump will... make this right and grant me a pardon. "I have scars from the skin coming off of my arms from being strapped in a chair so tight and so long just for demanding answers." Joe, 57, also reached out to his husband Dillon Passage, 24, in the letter, telling him he loves and misses him.

Addressing his fans, he said: "Keep my story alive and be my voice. Keep asking for that [presidential] pardon and please, if you see Dillon online, tell him that his husband misses and loves him dearly and I'm coming home somehow."

Speaking recently, Dillon insisted he still loves Joe and would wait for him to be released from prison.

He said: "I'm not going anywhere. Joe was there for me in my darkest moments. I'm not going to just abandon him when he needs support more than anything."

And he added that Joe has written a book in prison, which will show people a different side to him.

Dillon said: "It's a really heartbreaking story, and a lot of people are going to see a different side of Joe because of this. I cried. I cried and cried and cried. It was so tragic because it's nothing he ever spoke to me about in person. It's very personal, and it's definitely a story that nobody thought would have happened. It's absolutely tragic. And Joe really gets his story out there and lets people know what happened to him.

"I mean that sentence is 22 years; his whole life and reputation was absolutely destroyed. So he wanted to get his story out there and write and let people know exactly what's happened in his childhood and the person he is and what's affected his choices and decisions."