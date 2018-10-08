Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Instagram

Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner have got "to infinity and beyond" tattooed on their wrists ahead of their wedding next year. The couple is set to tie the knot next year after they got engaged in October last year but, as if their wedding wasn't enough of a commitment, the pair have decided to solidify their love by getting matching 'Toy Story' etchings on their wrists.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress and the 29-year-old singer went to Mr K at Bang Bang Tattoos in Los Angeles, California, to have "to infinity and beyond" - Buzz Lightyear's famous catchphrase in the movies - carved into their flesh.

Alongside a photograph of his handy work, Mr K wrote: "mr.k_tattoo @joejonas @sophiet #toinfinityandbeyond #joejonas #sophieturner #mrktattoo (sic)"

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's matching tattoos. Picture: Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, although she's no doubt counting down the days until she becomes Mrs Jonas, Sophie has admitted she's really enjoying being engaged at the moment.

She said recently: "I'm still like: Holy s**t! I'm engaged...

"It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever.

"There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."

However, the 22-year-old actress hasn't started looking for her wedding dress yet because she knows fashions will change before they tie the knot next year.

She said: "I think fashion is ever-changing. You never know what's going to be fashionable next year, so I think I am just holding off for now."

The actress' best friend and 'Game of Thrones' co-star, Maisie Williams, has already revealed she'll be a bridesmaid on the big day.

When asked if she was hoping to be secure a bridesmaid position, Maisie, 21, said: "Oh, already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre though."