Frankie, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Joe Jonas' bachelor party took place in Ibiza earlier this week, ahead of his second wedding to Sophie Turner later this summer.



The 'Sucker' hitmaker tied the knot with Sophie Turner earlier this month in a surprise Las Vegas wedding but ahead of his formal second wedding with the 'Game of Thrones' star, he has celebrated his bachelor party.





Mike Deleasa - who is the brother of Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle - shared a picture of himself and DNCE's Cole Whittle on a yacht, captioning it: "Submission for Trip Advisor ... The Olive Garden is a must."





Whilst designer Richard Chai also posted pictures of Mike and Cole on his Instagram story, with the hashtag "#Ibiza".





Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, married in front of several friends after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, and Diplo shared footage from the ceremony on his Instagram Story, including the bride walking down the aisle in a white gown and veil, and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the occasion as country duo Dan + Shay performed their song, 'Speechless'.





In the clip, Sophie said: "I thee wed ... and I love you ... and I thank God He gave me you." She and Joe also turned to one another and repeated: "I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life."





And after saying their vows, Sophie and Joe, 29, exchanged ring pops instead of traditional wedding bands.



