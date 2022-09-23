John Boyega announces visit to SA, tweeps are already planning his wedding with Thuso Mbedu

If there is anything we should give to South Africans, it is our ability to find humour in every situation, even during the pandemic called load shedding. Taking to Twitter, this week, British-Nigerian actor and producer John Boyega announced that he will be visiting South Africa for the premiere of the blockbuster “The Woman King,” set to take place on September 30.

“South Africa see you soon❤️,” wrote Boyega. South Africa see you soon ❤️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 22, 2022 The twitterati seemed to be have a field day with some warning Boyega about the national crisis, load shedding. “Yay! Be sure to get a UPS or generator, my brother. See you soon,” tweeted @sivemabuya.

Yay! Be sure to get a UPS or generator my brother. See you soon🤎 — Sivenathi Mabuya-Bukani🇿🇦 (@sivemabuya) September 22, 2022 “Bring your own electricity chief,” wrote @TheFuture_SA Bring your own electricity chief pic.twitter.com/lUm2sxstmD — Future (@TheFuture_SA) September 22, 2022 “Don’t come here the whole country is forever in the dark.There’s no electricity and no water,” said @sewelankoana. Don’t come here the whole country is forever in the dark.there’s no electricity and no water — SewelaNkoana (@sewelankoana) September 22, 2022 “Please note: ha re na motlakase…,” warned @ShadyDuki

Please note: ha re na motlakase... pic.twitter.com/ujoz75gISg — ☣Shady☣ (@ShadyDuki) September 22, 2022 “@ThusoMbedu please kindly tell your American co-star to bring his diesel generator because we don't have electricity,” added @mr_sxllo. @ThusoMbedu please kindly tell your American co-star to bring his diesel generator because we don't have electricity. — King QwaQwa ™ (@mr_sxllo) September 22, 2022 ”Why nim’thusa ngeLoadshedding (Why are scaring him with load shedding?) Every family has its thing angithi 😔” intervened Thuso Mbedu. Why nim’thusa ngeLoadshedding? Every family has its thing angithi 😔 — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) September 22, 2022 But one Twitter [email protected]_Siya was more interested in finding out whether Boyega was coming to South Africa to pay lobola for our golden girl Thuso Mbedu.

“I hope uzolobola uThuso, @ThusoMbedu, Sithungise (I hope you’re to coming to pay lobola for Thuso. Let us know so we can make out outfits) 😭 I hope uzolobola uThuso, @ThusoMbedu sithungise?😭 — A Global Media PowerHouse👑. (@Ndamase_Siya) September 22, 2022 Mbedu couldn't help but laugh it off. Check her reaction below. 💀 pic.twitter.com/YpI7u2XaGX — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) September 22, 2022 In a recent interview with GQ, “The Woman King” revealed that she preferred dating Black women only. “I only date Black," Boyega told GQ.

Tweeps have been reading too much into Boyega and Mbedu’s friendship. Check out these Twitter reactions. They not fooling me. 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/gyBeQhtb8v — 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐠 🇧🇷 (@LitSego) September 22, 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/DVLbr5pMf6 — 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐠 🇧🇷 (@LitSego) September 22, 2022 “and then there’s a beautiful one in it called Thuso, she’s really good. And she’s easy on the eyes” JOHN!!!!🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/3KQHI5hgS6 — zahhhhh (@aegxnVI) September 22, 2022 Yeah, I’m gonna need Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega to explore that chemistry. I would furthermore appreciate if Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya could just solidify their program. — Amo_Helang (@Rakgadi_Cool) September 18, 2022 “The Woman King“, which stars Oscar-winner Viola Davis and other local stars including former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, actor and comedian Siv Ngesi, is already making waves globally since its official world premiere on September 16, and Mzansi cannot wait for its turn.

Set during the 18th and 19th centuries, “The Woman King” is inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa. The film stars Davis as a general (Nanisca), who trains the next generation of warriors to fight their enemies. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens, the film stars Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Masali Baduza, Seputla Sebogodi, Thando Dlomo and Makgotso Monyemorathoe.