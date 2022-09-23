Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
John Boyega announces visit to SA, tweeps are already planning his wedding with Thuso Mbedu

John Boyega and co-star ‘The Woman King’ co-star Thuso Mbedu.

Published 1h ago

If there is anything we should give to South Africans, it is our ability to find humour in every situation, even during the pandemic called load shedding.

Taking to Twitter, this week, British-Nigerian actor and producer John Boyega announced that he will be visiting South Africa for the premiere of the blockbuster “The Woman King,” set to take place on September 30.

“South Africa see you soon❤️,” wrote Boyega.

The twitterati seemed to be have a field day with some warning Boyega about the national crisis, load shedding.

“Yay! Be sure to get a UPS or generator, my brother. See you soon,” tweeted @sivemabuya.

“Bring your own electricity chief,” wrote @TheFuture_SA

“Don’t come here the whole country is forever in the dark.There’s no electricity and no water,” said @sewelankoana.

“Please note: ha re na motlakase…,” warned @ShadyDuki

“@ThusoMbedu please kindly tell your American co-star to bring his diesel generator because we don't have electricity,” added @mr_sxllo.

”Why nim’thusa ngeLoadshedding (Why are scaring him with load shedding?) Every family has its thing angithi 😔” intervened Thuso Mbedu.

But one Twitter [email protected]_Siya was more interested in finding out whether Boyega was coming to South Africa to pay lobola for our golden girl Thuso Mbedu.

“I hope uzolobola uThuso, @ThusoMbedu, Sithungise (I hope you’re to coming to pay lobola for Thuso. Let us know so we can make out outfits) 😭

Mbedu couldn't help but laugh it off. Check her reaction below.

In a recent interview with GQ, “The Woman King” revealed that she preferred dating Black women only. “I only date Black," Boyega told GQ.

Tweeps have been reading too much into Boyega and Mbedu’s friendship.

Check out these Twitter reactions.

“The Woman King“, which stars Oscar-winner Viola Davis and other local stars including former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, actor and comedian Siv Ngesi, is already making waves globally since its official world premiere on September 16, and Mzansi cannot wait for its turn.

Set during the 18th and 19th centuries, “The Woman King” is inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa.

The film stars Davis as a general (Nanisca), who trains the next generation of warriors to fight their enemies.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens, the film stars Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Masali Baduza, Seputla Sebogodi, Thando Dlomo and Makgotso Monyemorathoe.

Ster-Kinekor recently announced that they will be screening “The Woman King“ this Heritage weekend, ahead of the official opening next weekend.

“If your Heritage Day plans don't include going to a Ster-Kinekor near you to experience the most exceptional female warriors to ever live - we, quite frankly, don't want to hear about your plans! 😌👋,” read the Ster-Kinekor tweet.

