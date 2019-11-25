John Boyega would love to see his world represented in a "natural and cool way".
The "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" actor loves to see more black actors and actresses "growing into their own" for their talent and not just skin colour.
He said: "When you see a lot of people growing into their own and it's not just about their colour, it's about their talent, that's all you want. You want to see your world represented in a natural and cool way."
John has made a lot of friends in Hollywood and spoke of how down to earth his friendship is with 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright.
He added: "I went to McDonald's in Dalston with Letitia all the time, and she would talk about what she was doing right now, everything that was going to happen."