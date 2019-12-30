John Boyega thought fame would make him "lose" himself.
The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star has admitted he found fame "stressful" when he was first thrust into the spotlight after starring as Finn in the sci-fi franchise, and thought the pressures of fame would force him to "do drugs and die".
Speaking to the Sunday Mirror's Watts the Goss column, he said: "It was stressful to think 'I'm going to be famous and then it's all going to be over'. I thought I would lose myself, do drugs and die."
John, 27, has previously spoken about his struggles with fame, as he insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.
He shared: "The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street. I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street. Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time. I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know."