John Boyega wants to open doors for others

John Boyega wants to use his own Hollywood success to open "doors" for budding actors. The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actor is keen to use his fame to give other people "opportunities" because when he was first starting out, someone else helped him make a success of his life. Speaking to the Observer New Review, he said: "I’ve built this up to try and be a door, so I can use this role, this momentum, to give opportunities. “Because I was given an opportunity by another actor called Femi Oguns. “He gave up on his whole career to give us the opportunity. So I’m just following that cycle because I’ve seen the benefits it’s had in my life."

It comes after John insisted he is in no rush to return to the “Star Wars” franchise.

The 28-year-old actor - who played hero Finn in the recent trilogy, which was the final part of the Skywalker Saga - said: "At this moment, versatility is like the biggest thing for me right now.

“There are so many people I would really like to explore versatility [with], different roles and different characters.

“This is what I do. I enjoy what I do so to stay in one place could be sometimes hard."

Boyega also revealed he has had "honest conversations" with Disney bosses after going public with his issues with his character's presentation in the space saga, and noted that studios need to do more for actors facing backlash for their casting.

He added: "When one of your actors, especially an actor that’s so prominent in the story, is announced as part of your franchise and then it has a big racial backlash and receives abuse online and that starts to form a shadow on what is supposed to be an amazing gift, it is important for the studios to definitely lend their voice, lend their support to that and to have a sense of solidarity not just in the public eye, but on the ground on set."