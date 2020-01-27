John Cena at the World premiere of "Bumblebee" held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, USA on December 9, 2018.Picture: Bang Showbiz

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena thinks his acting career "mirrors" his time in the WWE. The 42-year-old star has made a successful transition from the wrestling ring to the big screen, and John believes there are some strong similarities between his career in the WWE and his journey as an actor.

He explained: "It kind of mirrors the path that I was fortunate enough to take in WWE.

"I came from obscurity kind of like most all of us do. There are only a few WWE superstars that are chosen from the second they walk in as like, 'Hey, we're going to push this guy as a main event guy. This guy's going to be a player.'

"I kind of struggled to find identity and had to earn every inch. Not saying that the other way of the process is bad. But when you begin to make connections and you believe in your work and you have passion in what you do, you start getting larger and larger opportunities which are merely a chance to either make or break yourself."