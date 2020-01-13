John Cena thinks Valentine's Day is about loving "what you love" as he gets ready to celebrate the romantic holiday with his new flame Shay Shariatzadeh.
The 42-year-old actor and former WWE superstar - who revealed he is "very happy" with his relationship - is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh, and the couple will be celebrating the romantic holiday together for the first time on February 14.
Speaking to Extra, he said: "It's just a reminder to care about who you care about. The takeaway from Valentine's Day is to remind you to love what you love."
The "Dolittle" star was previously engaged to Nikki Bella - whose partner Artem Chigvintsev proposed on November - until their split last year, but he recently said he doesn't want his new romance to be compared to his previous one.
He explained: "Well you know every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we're not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn't mean I'm going to repeat going down that avenue.