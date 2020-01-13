John Cena reveals what Valentine's Day means to him









Cast member Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh kiss at the premiere for the film "Dolittle" in Los Angeles John Cena thinks Valentine's Day is about loving "what you love" as he gets ready to celebrate the romantic holiday with his new flame Shay Shariatzadeh. The 42-year-old actor and former WWE superstar - who revealed he is "very happy" with his relationship - is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh, and the couple will be celebrating the romantic holiday together for the first time on February 14. Speaking to Extra, he said: "It's just a reminder to care about who you care about. The takeaway from Valentine's Day is to remind you to love what you love." The "Dolittle" star was previously engaged to Nikki Bella - whose partner Artem Chigvintsev proposed on November - until their split last year, but he recently said he doesn't want his new romance to be compared to his previous one. He explained: "Well you know every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we're not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn't mean I'm going to repeat going down that avenue.

"I think if there is a learning experience for me and a takeaway for me, it's ok to be who you are and it's ok to establish boundaries... If you've done something before and it doesn't really mesh with who you are, it's ok to change. It's ok to develop and grow and that's the journey of life."

Meanwhile, John - who had his romance with Nikki played out on reality shows "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas" - recently said the key to a successful relationship is "appreciating" one another.

He explained: "If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future.

"I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life.' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear."