John Krasinski has been crowned the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, but not everyone is impressed

John Krasinski, the beloved actor known to many as Jim Halpert from the iconic TV show “The Office” or as Lee Abbott from “A Quiet Place,” has been crowned People Magazine's “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2024. Krasinski has captivated fans with his charisma and range throughout his career, which included comedic roles in movies like “License To Wed” and sombre turns in “13 Hours.”

But how are people responding to his new title as “Sexiest Man Alive”? Well, not everyone was thrilled after the announcement. Some believed there were other strong contenders, and others were simply shocked by the choice. Netizens took to X to react to the post by People Magazine announcing Krasinski as the official “Sexiest Man Alive,” as he graces the cover of the magazine.

@vexinnreads commented: "Not a soul on earth expected this!"

You don't know what sexy means. Give it up. https://t.co/gNZmSsmXdJ — Chungie🍉🍉 (@Chungiiie) November 13, 2024 Meanwhile, @Oflululemon posted: "John Krasinski was crowned Sexiest Man Alive, and I'm just sitting here wondering… HOW?! #Mindblown."

— Eric B (@Oflululemon) November 13, 2024 Others, however, were excited for Krasinski's recognition: @blorapearl commented: "Ahhhh!!!! I wasn't expecting that, but so freaking happy! Love John Krasinski. For once I wholeheartedly agree with the choice lol."

— Laura Pearl 🌻 (@blorapearl) November 13, 2024 @GinaMil43085328 added: "Sexy isn't just looks, ladies. @johnkrasinski is funny, an incredible actor/filmmaker, a loving family man, and hot as hell!! This is so deserved!!" Sexy isn't just looks ladies. @johnkrasinski is funny, an incredible actor/filmmaker, a loving family man and hot as hell!! This is so deserved!! — Gina Miller (@GinaMil43085328) November 13, 2024 Some fans argued for their own favourite hunks, with Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal emerging as a popular choice, with many fans wishing he had received the title instead.

@JamieKraus89 commented: "Pedro Pascal robbed again," while @neptunezz wrote: "Pedro, you'll get your flowers someday."

— ‏ً (@nepttunez) November 13, 2024 The 45-year-old Krasinski seems just as shocked by the title, sharing his reaction in an interview with People Magazine. "Just immediate blackout. So the brain just turned off, actually. Zero thoughts, other than maybe I'm being punked. And then after that, it was just, uh... Yeah, it was a full surreality," he said.