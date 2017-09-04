John Legend once tried to end his relationship with Chrissy Teigen because he was "stressed and busy" - but she wouldn't let him.

The 'All of Me' singer started dating the Sports Illustrated model almost 10 years ago and though they are very happy together, the 38-year-old star tried to call things off at a time when he felt "stressed and busy", but things went back to how they were within half an hour of having a serious talk together.

John - who married Chrissy in 2013 - recalled: "I was really stressed and busy. I was just like, 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like, 'No.' "

John credits his 31-year-old wife - with whom he has 17-month-old daughter Luna - for inspiring him to want to be "bolder".

He told the Guardian newspaper: "She pushes me to be funnier, not because she's trying to, I think it's just being around her. And to be bolder."

The couple met when Chrissy was cast in the video for John's single 'Stereo' and he still has very fond memories of the 2007 shoot.

Read: Chrissy Teigen opens up about alcohol struggles

He said: "It was this one-on-one video of just me and a girl, and she's my love interest in the video.

"We spent the whole day dancing together, grinding together. And, uh, we made a music video."

Both John and Chrissy are happy to share details of their personal lives on social media and the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker insists they are offering an "unforced" and natural portrayal of who they really are.

He said: "If we were trying to put up some facade that wasn't real, but since who we are on social media is really natural and really a reflection of who we are in our private life in a lot of ways, I think it feels very unforced for us.

"It feels like a natural conversation. When I talk about politics on Twitter, when I Instagram my daughter, these are just the things I'm thinking about and the things I care about."