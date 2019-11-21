John Legend enjoying sexiest man title









John Legend. Picture: Bang Showbiz John Legend has been having "fun" since being named as People's Sexiest Man Alive last week, though he is still feeling "pressure" to live up to his title. The "All of Me" hitmaker took over the honour from Idris Elba earlier this month and while he's feeling there's a "lot of pressure" on him because of the title, he's enjoying the attention it's brought. He told People magazine: "It's been fun. It's a lot of pressure because that title is very heavy. "You know, it's like Sexiest Man Alive. Obviously you're not supposed to take it literally and think you're the absolute sexiest man alive, but it's a lot to live up to. "I'm also following Idris Elba, which makes it even harder to live up to. But I'm having fun with it, and it's really nice of People to give me the recognition. It's been a fun week."

And the 40-year-old star's wife, Chrissy Teigen, is enjoying the moment just as much.

He said: "She's been having fun with it. She was genuinely happy for me. She knew it would be a mixed bag whenever you get this title because there's always haters that'll come up. She's had fun with both sides, the good and the bad."

John's win was announced on 'The Voice' last week and his fellow coach, 2017's Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton, presented him with customised bedazzled hot pants with the acronym VEGOTSMA - representing the star's wins on the talent show, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, and is latest title - across the backside in silver sparkles.

He said: "We had so much fun with Blake. He was that person in 2017, and our friend Adam Levine has also been Sexiest Man Alive. We joked about how I was the only guy on the stage last season who hadn't been called Sexiest Man Alive and here we are. I'm in the elite fraternity now and I got some daisy-dukes from Blake."

The 'Ordinary People' singer insists he hasn't worn the shorts, nor has his 33-year-old wife or their two kids, Luna, three, and 18-month-old Miles, but he may auction them off one day.

He said: "No one's tried them on yet. They're hanging in my closet. We like to keep like a memorabilia stash for future purposes. Maybe we'll do some kind of auction in the future. Who knows how we'll use it."