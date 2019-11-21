John Legend has been having "fun" since being named as People's Sexiest Man Alive last week, though he is still feeling "pressure" to live up to his title.
The "All of Me" hitmaker took over the honour from Idris Elba earlier this month and while he's feeling there's a "lot of pressure" on him because of the title, he's enjoying the attention it's brought.
He told People magazine: "It's been fun. It's a lot of pressure because that title is very heavy.
"You know, it's like Sexiest Man Alive. Obviously you're not supposed to take it literally and think you're the absolute sexiest man alive, but it's a lot to live up to.
"I'm also following Idris Elba, which makes it even harder to live up to. But I'm having fun with it, and it's really nice of People to give me the recognition. It's been a fun week."