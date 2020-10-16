John Legend 'in awe' of wife Chrissy Teigen's 'strength'

John Legend has admitted he is "in awe" of his wife Chrissy Teigen's "strength", as he shared a clip of his Billboard Music Awards performance of song “Never Break”, which he has dedicated to her, two weeks after the pair announced they had lost their baby. The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a video of his performance of song “Never Break'”at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday , which he dedicated to his wife two weeks after the couple announced they had lost their baby, and he insisted he and Chrissy will "never break" whatever comes their way. He wrote in the caption: "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. “We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. “I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments.

“What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world.

“We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.

"We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

John also thanked fans for their support amid the difficult time, and admitted that while baby loss is "a club no one wants to be a part of", it was "comforting" that they are "not alone".

He added: "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy.

“We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence.

“It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone.

“I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready.

“But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

During his performance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, a visibly emotional John - who has kids Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Chrissy - sang: "We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break.

"As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain."

Kelly Clarkson, who hosted the ceremony, told John she was sending "all my love to you and Chrissy".

The 38-year-old singer - who has starred alongside John on 'The Voice' - said: "I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily.

"Not only as a musician, a songwriter, but as a human. John Legend is one of my favourite people on this planet and it's easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world - the highs and the lows.

"Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favourite of the night."