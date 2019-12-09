John Legend thinks his friend Kanye West is always looking to do to "boldest and most unexpected" things.
The "All of Me" hitmaker famously locked horns with his old friend - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - earlier this year over his support of President Donald Trump but he admires the "Famous" rapper for pursuing the interests he finds freeing.
Speaking about Kanye, John told the Observer magazine: "He wants to do what he thinks is the boldest, most unexpected and free thing.
"Obviously I vehemently disagreed with the turn it took when it came to Trump, but I think that's a common thread when it comes to the creative and life choices he's made."
John himself has been embroiled in controversy recently over his reworked version of 'Baby It's Cold Outside' - which he wrote with Natasha Rothwell and recorded with Kelly Clarkson - and thinks the outcry is a "proxy war" in response to the #MeToo movement.