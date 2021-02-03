John Legend mourns loss of his grandmother Marjorie Stephens

John Legend has paid a touching tribute to his grandmother, Marjorie Stephens, who passed away this week. The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce his grandparent sadly passed away on Tuesday, just days after her 91st birthday. And the “Ordinary People” singer - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with model wife Chrissy Teigen - shared some sweet memories of Marjorie, including how she would still send the family birthday cards with cash in. In a touching tribute, which featured a photograph of John and Marjorie and baby Luna with her great-grandmother, he began: “My beautiful grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, left this world early this morning, just a few days after her 91st birthday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) “We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond. She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine. She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days.”

The Grammy-winner hailed Marjorie as "active and full of curiosity and energy" until the end.

He continued: “She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn’t fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio.

“She was active and full of curiosity and energy until her final days. She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love. She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally. I’m so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us.”

John is "appreciative" of the "blessed life" she lived and says she shaped his family into the "individuals" they are.

He concluded: “She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys. She got to experience the successes of all her offspring.

“We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us. We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she Rest In Peace after running a great race. (sic)"