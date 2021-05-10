John Legend pays tribute to Chrissy Teigen for getting through 'testing' year

John Legend praised his wife Chrissy Teigen for coming out of a "testing" year even "stronger" in a heartfelt Mother's Day post.

The “All of Me” hitmaker and his wife tragically lost their son Jack when the 'Lip Sync Battle' star was 20 weeks pregnant in September and the 42-year-old singer has paid tribute to the brunette beauty for the way she's coped over the last few months.

Marking Mother's Day on Sunday, John shared a slideshow of photos of himself, Chrissy, and their two children, Luna, five, and Miles, two, on Instagram.

He captioned the post: "Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife!

"It’s been a year that tested you in so many ways but you’ve come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever.

"I’m so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."

John recently admitted he was thankful he and Chrissy had spoken out about their baby loss because he thinks they've been able to help others as much as they've received support.

He said: "You know, Chrissy always is more sharing that I am. I'm a bit more private.

"But what I've learned through that process is, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families around the world.

"We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people. They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know there are other people out there feeling it too."

And John is "so glad" he went along with Chrissy's "instinct" to share their pain because he now thinks it was the "right" thing to do.

He added: "I am so glad Chrissy's instinct was to share this, because it was really the right thing to do.

"I think it helps us get through it, and I think it helped other families going through the same thing get through it."