John Legend has opened up about how he was treated as an "outsider" in college because of his race.
The "All of Me" hitmaker has opened up about the discrimination he faced as a student, admitting he was regularly stopped and questioned by police when he wasn't doing anything wrong.
He said: "One of the things that I noticed the most at college was how if people don't know you're a student, they treat you like an outsider around campus.
"I had several interactions with the police where they questioned my right to even be where I was, to get in my own car ... so that was where I felt it the most -- in west Philadelphia around the campus of the University of Pennsylvania, being treated like I didn't belong there because I was black.
"No one ever says it. But it's obvious that they don't do white students like that and ask for their ID just to get in their own car and question their belonging."