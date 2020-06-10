John Legend thinks art is essential

John Legend thinks it is "important" for black people to keep producing art at this current time in order to show who they are. The "All of Me" hitmaker admitted there is a lot of uncertainty over what is acceptable in this "challenging" moment of Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd but thinks it is vital to show more than just anger and grief. He said: "We see protesting in the street and the ongoing pandemic and the loss of life and uncertainty and concern right now. "I guess during these challenging time we wonder if it is ok to express joy to be dancing or to be romantic or if we should just be in a constant state of mourning. "The image of black people right now has been us with knees in our neck or us protesting or anger.

"We feel all of that but it is also important for us to continue to show the world of what it is to be black and through art we can do that.

"This album is a celebration of black music and from all of my inspirations - love and romance."

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old singer admitted he and wife Chrissy Teigen - who have daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, together - have learned a lot about parenting since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to spend more tie at home.

He told the Daily Star Online: "With me and Chrissy we went to Bali for a month before so we have spent long stretches of time together just us so I don't feel like we have learned a lot about each other, but we have learned a lot about parenting as it has been more intense.

"In that way I think it has made us stronger and brought us together. Homeschooling is definitely challenging.

"I get to spend a lot more time with my kids as I'm not flying around doing promo.

"That's great, but I do miss performing.

"I haven't written a single song since lockdown either as I don't like writing at home."