Johnny Depp appears on stage with Jeff Beck again – fuelling speculation he will not return to court

Johnny Depp has performed on stage again with Jeff Beck again in an apparent confirmation he will not be in court to hear the verdict of his $100 million (about R1.5 billion) defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The “Ed Wood” actor made a second surprise appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night after playing guitar alongside the musician on Sunday.

It is also fuelling speculation he will choose to tour with Beck instead of going back to court in the US. WATCH Jurors in Depp’s case against Heard, 36, will return to Fairfax Courthouse, Virginia, this morning to continue deliberations in their feud, with a verdict expected as early as this afternoon.

Depp appeared to hint at his emotions by playing John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ with Beck in Sheffield City Hall on Sunday. It contains the lines: “People say we got it made/Don't they know we're so afraid/Isolation.” Depp played seven songs with Beck in London on Monday including Jimi Hendrix's “Little Wing”, Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”, The Beatles’ “A Day in the Life” and Lennon’s “Isolation”, a cover of which the pair have released.

Some of Beck’s fans said the actor’s presence ruined the gig. Austin Delord told Mail Online: “Too much Johnny Depp, we did not come here to see him. Bit of a publicity stunt, he did not bring much to the party, but he took away so much from Beck.” Francesca Cox, 23, added: ”It was cool, unexpected. I preferred what was before.”

Others were glad to see the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, shouting during the gig: “I love you, Johnny!” Seconds before he came onstage, Beck, 77, said: “We first met when he knocked on my dressing room door five years ago. “We've been trying to keep it a secret but, well, here he is.”

Scores of fans waited outside the back entrance of the venue hoping to meet Depp afterwards. Depp, 58, who plays guitar in the Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper, 74, and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, 71, regularly recorded with Beck during lockdown. The jury in his case against “Aquaman” actress Heard is deliberating on six weeks’ of evidence that has included tales of how Heard defecated in the actor’s bed as a “joke” and the sharing of texts from Depp that said he wanted to have sex with her burnt corpse.

RELATED VIDEO Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Depp was not named but insists it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser, which he denies.