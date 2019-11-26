Johnny Depp has settled a row over unpaid legal fees of almost R5.1 million.
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor had enlisted the services of attorneys from Buckley LLP to represent him in his malpractice suit against former lawyer Jake Bloom but they were fired in January and sued the 56-year-old star a few months later as he allegedly hadn't paid his bill.
Attorneys Fredrick Levin, Michael Rome and Ali Abugheida had taken legal action to obtain the close-to R5.1 million they claimed Johnny owed on his already 10%-discounted R7 926 010 balance but according to Deadline, he has now reached a deal with the lawyers.
The agreement comes just a few weeks after the 'Black Mass' star settled the malpractice suit from his former attorney, who he accused of dishonestly claiming millions of dollars in fees.
Johnny won an "eight-figure" settlement from Jake Bloom's firm, Bloom Hergott, after claiming the lawyer had wrongly collected in excess of R443 million over nearly two decades.