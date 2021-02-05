JoJo Siwa has a girlfriend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JoJo Siwa has confirmed she has a girlfriend. The 17-year-old star couldn't help but gush about her "amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend" as she appeared on US TV for the first time since opening up about her sexuality. Speaking on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, she admitted he had "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world". And JoJo admits she didn't want her coming out to "be such a big thing" and is thankful for all the messages of love and support she's received from fans since doing so. She said: "Even if there are 1 million people that don’t accept it, there’s 100 million that do and I think that's something really important.

“100million people is a lot of people and so also keep that in mind.

“But also, I didn’t want it to be such a big thing. What am I going to do? Have a coming out party?

“No, it's just who I am, and so after I posted it I was like, 'Ah, alright, I'll do it!' I was just on the phone spontaneous because we’re long distance. I was like, 'Ah, I did it,' back to FaceTiming with her."

And JoJo admits it "makes her heart so happy" being able to be open about her relationship.

She added: "But if I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it.

“That’s not what I want if I can’t love who I want to love, it’s one of the most important things to me ... I was on the phone with my girl and I started crying and she was like, 'What’s wrong with you?' and I was like, 'I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world and it makes my heart so happy.'"