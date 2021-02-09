JoJo Siwa shows off her girlfriend

JoJo Siwa has gone Instagram official with her girlfriend, Kylie. The 17-year-old star confirmed last week that she is in a relationship and she has now shared the first photo with her girlfriend, to mark their one month anniversary. Sharing a collage of the pair on Instagram, she wrote: "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend ... "And Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday! (sic)" Meanwhile, JoJo previously admitted she didn't want her coming out to "be such a big thing" and is thankful for all the messages of love and support she's received.

She said: "Even if there are 1 million people that don’t accept it, there’s 100 million that do and I think that's something really important.

“100million people is a lot of people and so also keep that in mind. But also, I didn’t want it to be such a big thing.

"What am I going to do? Have a coming out party? No, it's just who I am, and so after I posted it I was like, 'Ah, alright, I'll do it!' I was just on the phone spontaneously because we’re long distance. I was like, 'Ah, I did it,' back to FaceTiming with her."

And JoJo admits it "makes her heart so happy" being able to be open about her relationship.

She added: "But if I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it.

“That’s not what I want if I can’t love who I want to love, it’s one of the most important things to me ... I was on the phone with my girl and I started crying and she was like, 'What’s wrong with you?' and I was like, 'I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world and it makes my heart so happy.'"