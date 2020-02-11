Jon Peters claims he paid Pamela Anderson's R2.9m debt before split









Pamela's spokesperson has denied all the claims made by Jon whilst he has unveiled the text message he sent to Pamela to break it off. Picture: AP Jon Peters claims he paid Pamela Anderson's $200 000 (about R2.9-million) debts. The couple were married for just a matter of days before they announced they were splitting and the filmmaker has now claimed he paid off the 'Baywatch' star's hefty amount of debt. He told the New York Post's Page Six column: "Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in. I dropped everything for Pam. "She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There's no fool like an old fool ... I welcomed her into my life with open arms and love since I have looked after her for many years. If she meant controlling - I've paid her bills since she was broke. I bought her a completely new wardrobe." Pamela's spokesperson has denied all the claims made by Jon whilst he has unveiled the text message he sent to Pamela to break it off.

Sharing the message he wrote to call off their brief romance, it read: "dear pammy, these past 9 days have been a beautiful amazing love fest. this whole marriage thing with lawyers, debt, and jazmin has scared me. it made me realise that at 74 i need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair ... i thought building an empire together would be fun but i was wrong. i am a simple guy who loves my kids. i don't want to fly back and forth to canada. as beautiful as that place is i don't like traveling. i'm sorry (sic)"

And whilst they were splitting up, John insisted he could still "love" her by "giving her a new career".

He continued: "i still want you to be in my movie ... this will be an amazing breakthrough for you. I can love you by giving you a new career. we need a couple weeks to detune then we can talk. i love you. jp. ps - i have built a financial empire over the last 50 years that i've left all to my kids. it's something that is very private and personal to me. the thought of lawyers going through my business makes me want to throw up. i need a break. some time to think. i do love you. but i don't know how people get together when there's so much energy around the couple. (sic)"