Jon Peters claims he paid Pamela Anderson's $200 000 (about R2.9-million) debts.
The couple were married for just a matter of days before they announced they were splitting and the filmmaker has now claimed he paid off the 'Baywatch' star's hefty amount of debt.
He told the New York Post's Page Six column: "Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in. I dropped everything for Pam.
"She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There's no fool like an old fool ... I welcomed her into my life with open arms and love since I have looked after her for many years. If she meant controlling - I've paid her bills since she was broke. I bought her a completely new wardrobe."
Pamela's spokesperson has denied all the claims made by Jon whilst he has unveiled the text message he sent to Pamela to break it off.