Jonah Hill hit with claims he kissed Nickelodeon actress Alexa Nikolas without consent when she was 16

Jonah Hill has been hit with claims he kissed Nickelodeon actress Alexa Nikolas without her consent when she was 16 years old. ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ star, 39, is already facing allegations he was emotionally abusive to his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, 24, and has now been accused on Twitter by 31-year-old Nikolas of slamming her against a door before shoving his tongue down her throat at a party being hosted by ‘Tusk’ actor Justin Long, 45.

Former ‘Zoey 101’ star Nikolas tweeted: about how Hill allegedly approached her and offered her a cigarette: “#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. “I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.” Hill, who had his first baby in May with rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar, has strongly denied the claim and told Page Six via his attorneys Nikolas’s story was a “complete fabrication”.

But Nikolas insisted to the outlet she was left terrified after the alleged incident with Hill. She said: “I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry. Sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been assaulted or objectified as a child.” Nikolas added she was 16 and Hill was 24 when the alleged incident took place.

She told Page Six: “I was intoxicated from their alcohol and so none of that helped my decision making afterwards. “This was before Uber and Lyft by the way and I didn’t even drive yet.” Nikolas claimed on Twitter, Hill and everyone else at the party were “aware” she was a teenager at the time and said actors at the bash allegedly knew she and her friends were young because it was mentioned even prior to them arriving at the party.

She said: “I remember my friend talking to them on the phone and then saying that I wasn’t able to tell anyone we were going there while we were driving because of our age and what the ‘press would do with that if they knew because of who they all were. “(They) even at one point (were) pretending to take a drink away and then giving it back while laughing… nothing was hidden on our end that’s for sure. … our age just seemed to encourage secrecy and jokes amongst one another.” She has also tweeted Long, saying: “I find it interesting you being in ‘Barbarian’ as a predator. It must have been weird playing some of your friends.”