Jonathan Van Ness urges HIV-positive people to check vaccine eligibility

Jonathan Van Ness has encouraged other HIV-positive people to check if they're eligible for their Covid-19 vaccination. The “Queer Eye” star was eligible to have the jab because he is HIV+ so encouraged others with the virus to check the criteria where they live, because New York recently expanded the number of people it was offering the injection to. Alongside a photo of himself receiving the vaccine, the 33-year-old star wrote: "In NY, where I’m working the vaccine program expanded to include people w pre-existing conditions, being HIV+ is one of the conditions that allows folks to be vaccinated, so if you’re HIV+ please check your states guidelines to see if you’re eligible and get vaccinated against covid-19! (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) Jonathan observed that certain health conditions also make other groups of people eligible for the vaccine. The TV star therefore encouraged his followers to check to see whether they are able to get their jab in the near future.

His post continued: "Some places like Cali will give leftover doses but just see what’s happening in your area.

“Had I not been looking online everyday I wouldn’t have seen, so def get involved with your search. (sic)"

Jonathan confirmed he'll receive his second dose of the vaccine "in a few weeks" and reassured fans that he hasn't experienced any side effects from the jab.

He wrote: "This was my first shot and other than minor soreness in my arm had no side effects and will get my second shot in a few weeks.

“Each state has different guidelines so you’ll want to look into yours.

“Definitely need patience, resolve, access to internet to do this so plz if you can help others obtain information or access plz so that. (sic)"