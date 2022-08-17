Jordan Peele already has 'ideas' for his next film

The 43-year-old director's latest film 'Nope' has surpassed the $100 million mark at the US box office and he’s revealed that he has started thinking of details for his next movie, although he intends to take some time out watching other films first.

Speaking to Empire, Peele said: "I don't know what's next, there are a few ideas percolating. I need to kind of sink into the world a little bit and allow the world to sort of tell me which one is the next one.

"So that's what my next couple of months will be spent doing... Sitting, watching, waiting, looking at my coffee. If you watch good films you'll get inspired, even if it has nothing to do with anything you want to do.

"That will work for me. Sometimes the inspiration comes instantly, and sometimes it comes in a long time. I do need to do some watching and listening, can't just be always expressing yourself. You've got to listen."