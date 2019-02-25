Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn Woods has reportedly been "begging" Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for "forgiveness", following allegations she kissed Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The 21-year-old model - who is the best friend of Kylie Jenner - was allegedly seen making out with NBA star Tristan at a party last week, and sources have now said she's been asking for both Tristan's girlfriend Khloe and Khloe's half-sister Kylie to forgive her for her mistake, which she has reportedly blamed on being drunk.

According to TMZ, sources say Jordyn "admits she made a stupid decision" in getting close to Tristan - who has 10-month-old daughter True with Khloe - and that she was "wasted before she even went to the house party" where the incident was alleged to have taken place.

The beauty was reportedly "black out drunk" and doesn't remember what happened at the party, but "started crying" when she was told she'd allegedly kissed Tristan.

However, despite new claims she didn't know what had happened, sources previously said she and Tristan had both "planned" to "deny" their affair.

An insider said: "It seemed she had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught. He said no one would find out. Jordyn was shocked when the family did find out and confronted her. Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught."

Before the incident Jordyn had been living with Kylie, but has now moved out in order to give the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star some "space".

Another source said: "Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn. Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family. Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts."