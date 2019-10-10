Jordyn Woods won't be "defined" by the "bad things" that happen to her and learned a lot about herself when her father died.
The 22-year-old reality star - who sparked a scandal in February when she was caught kissing friend Khloe Karashian's then-partner Tristan Thompson - learned a lot about herself in the way she dealt with the tragic death of her father, John Woods, from cancer in January 2017.
Jordyn reflected on the moment in a candid 22-minute video to launch her YouTube channel.
She said: "I had a very triggering moment in my journey of losing my father. Which completely ignited something within my body, even though it was probably the worst thing I had to go through, I learned that the bad things that happen to you don't have to define you.
"Even though they do define your character, who you are, you always have to learn and grow through it."