Jordyn Woods changed after father's death









Jordyn Woods. Picture: Bang Showbiz Jordyn Woods won't be "defined" by the "bad things" that happen to her and learned a lot about herself when her father died. The 22-year-old reality star - who sparked a scandal in February when she was caught kissing friend Khloe Karashian's then-partner Tristan Thompson - learned a lot about herself in the way she dealt with the tragic death of her father, John Woods, from cancer in January 2017. Jordyn reflected on the moment in a candid 22-minute video to launch her YouTube channel. She said: "I had a very triggering moment in my journey of losing my father. Which completely ignited something within my body, even though it was probably the worst thing I had to go through, I learned that the bad things that happen to you don't have to define you. "Even though they do define your character, who you are, you always have to learn and grow through it."

One way Jordyn coped was to focus on her health and exercise more.

She said: "My trigger was getting myself to the gym. That completely changed my life, and that moment got me to the gym.

"Gym became my therapy, gym became the thing I looked forward to, and not only was it helping me emotionally, it was physically changing my body and making me feel better."

But the model admitted she was targeted with cruel comments when she started to get fitter.

She said: "I remember I was working out so much, and people were like, 'Oh, you're not body positive anymore.' I think that body positivity is really loving the skin that you're in and wanting to be the best version of yourself.

"So, yes, I'm body positive and, yes, I'm kicking ass because I want to feel good and look good."

Jordyn hopes her new channel can inspire and motivate others to get fit and has been "working really hard" on new exercise programmes.

She said: "I've been working really hard on getting together programs, which are coming out November. A lot of my programmes are really targeted towards glutes, legs, some abs. I'm still working on getting my abs."