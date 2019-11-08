Jordyn Woods doesn't have a "core friend group right now", following her falling out with former BFF Kylie Jenner.
The 22-year-old model fell out with her best friend Kylie Jenner after she was spotted kissing Tristan Thompson at a party in February, whilst he was in a relationship with Kylie's half sister Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has 18-month-old daughter True.
And since the pair stopped being friends, Jordyn says she no longer has a central group of friends, and is instead relying on her family for support.
She said: "I don't really have a core friend group right now. I have my family. All of my friends are my family. A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I've known for two decades."
Jordyn has also received backlash online since the scandal, but says she's doing her best to focus on the "overwhelming amount of support" she's been getting from her fans.