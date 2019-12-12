Jordyn Woods 'exhausted' by Khloe Kardashian drama









Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram Model Jordyn Woods is "exhausted" by the scrutiny over her social media posts amid her feud with Khloe Kardashian. The 22-year-old model has been accused of shading Khloe Kardashian in a recent Instagram Story photo - which showed her biting into an apple with the caption "an apple a day keeps the haters away" - but she has insisted subliminal messages aren't her style. In a social media video, she said: "I just got home from doing press and I realise, y'all arms must be really, really tired from reaching. Like, I can't even eat an apple in peace. "And let me tell you something, I don't do subliminals, I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all. "If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted. Let's move on. It's all love. It's all good."

It comes after Jordyn took a lie detector test to prove she didn't sleep with Khloe's then-partner Tristan Thompson, and appeared on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' show to explain her actions when she kissed him in February.

According to the polygraphist, she was telling the truth when she said "no", but the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star clearly wasn't impressed.

She posted on her own Instagram Story: "Liars are always ready to take oaths."

Khloe's comments came after she had previously claimed to have forgiven both Tristan - who is the father of her daughter True - and Jordyn, who was her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend.

She said: "Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviours. I'm also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I'm also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it.

"Doesn't mean I have to be their best friend. I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life. Regardless of what they have done or not done to me.

"The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I'm seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking 'why don't I keep that same energy with Jordyn?'

"That message is for Jordyn. It's for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I'm talking only about Tristan.

"This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy! (sic)"