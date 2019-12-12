Model Jordyn Woods is "exhausted" by the scrutiny over her social media posts amid her feud with Khloe Kardashian.
The 22-year-old model has been accused of shading Khloe Kardashian in a recent Instagram Story photo - which showed her biting into an apple with the caption "an apple a day keeps the haters away" - but she has insisted subliminal messages aren't her style.
In a social media video, she said: "I just got home from doing press and I realise, y'all arms must be really, really tired from reaching. Like, I can't even eat an apple in peace.
"And let me tell you something, I don't do subliminals, I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all.
"If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted. Let's move on. It's all love. It's all good."