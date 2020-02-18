Jordyn Woods had a "reality check" when the Tristan Thompson kissing scandal broke.
The model was ousted by the Kardashian Jenner family when she was accused of kissing the basketball star when he was dating his now-ex Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn has finally find "peace within herself" now.
She said: "When everything happened to me, I had a reality check of what really matters in my life.
"I learned that if you can find peace within yourself, you don't need validation from anything or anyone. It's really about being content with who you are when you go to sleep at night. That is true success to me."
The 22-year-old star insists she is "strategic" with her career path, despite others thinking she doesn't do anything but post photos for Instagram.