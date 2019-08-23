Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn Woods has lost the "majority of her friends" in recent months. The 21-year-old model famously fell out with her best pal Kylie Jenner and the rest of her family earlier this year when she shared a kiss with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but it's not just the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars that she can no longer rely on for support.

Jordyn's mother, Elizabeth Woods, has hit out at the "bullying" she has received in the wake of the scandal and laid bare how much it has affected her daughter.

She wrote on Instagram: "To sit back and watch @jordynwoods go through all of this mental and emotional anguish has been very emotional for us and we pray for everyone daily. To see your kids hurt at any age is difficult to say the least.

"All I can say is that I hope everyone out there is perfect and no one has to ever endure any bumps along the journey of growing.

"To watch the majority of her friends leave her, not be able to go get services where she got accustomed to going and get bullied by the world, it takes a strong a** family and individual to be able to deal with that on a daily basis."

Elizabeth went on to praise the "Life of Kylie" star for her positive attitude and admitted she hopes Jordyn can "mend" her friendships with those who matter to her.

She continued: "I am proud of your strength, your love of family and God, and your willingness to everyday want to move forward and do something positive @jordynwoods!! We are praying that friendships can be mended as life is short and no one is perfect.

"All those who truly know her and us, know that love is all we have to give. We for real got this and for life I have the most valuable gift, my family."