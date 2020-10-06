Jordyn Woods joins OnlyFans

Model and TV personality Jordyn Woods, 23, has joined OnlyFans, because she thinks it'll allow her to share her "authentic" self with her fans. The 23-year-old model and reality star has signed up to the subscription-based adult content site, where fans can pay a monthly fee of R332 to have access to the content she posts on her page. Jordyn insists she won’t “take away” from anything people on the platform have “already built”, but wants to share her “authentic” self with her fans. She said: “[I’m] not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.” The beauty says people often find her pictures “provocative” because of her body shape, and so she thinks OnlyFans will be the perfect outlet for her “iconic” photos.

She explained: “Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative.

“We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies. There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.”

And although she knows she might cause “controversy” by joining the site, Jordyn believes the good will outweigh the bad.

She told Complex magazine: “I knew that because of everything I’ve gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it’s about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there.

“I felt like it was a great opportunity, and I’m so excited to join it and be a part of it, and I’m even more excited for my genuine supporters and followers and whoever decides to join gets to see that part of me.

“Every single day I get tweets or comments [saying], ‘When are you dropping the OnlyFans?’ I bet it’s going to be shocking to people, but when they understand the bigger picture, I think it’ll all make sense.”