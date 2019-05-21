Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram

Following reports that Jordyn Woods has finally moved all her belongings out of her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner's house, it seems that the model finally has a place of her own.



Taking to Instagram, Woods shared a snap of herself in her living room, perched on a grey couch, alongside the caption: " Finally my first piece of furniture arrived! designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it..."



Woods moved out of Kylie's guest house earlier this year after she fell out with the Kardashian-Jenner clan when she kissed Khloe's then-partner Tristan Thompson.









However, despite the alleged bad blood between the two ex-BFF's, in footage shared by TMZ last month, the model was asked if she would rekindle her friendship with Kylie, and she simply responded: "I have love for everyone".





The 21-year-old has also tried to remain positive and focussed on her career after the scandal. Just months ago she launched a collaboration with Eylure L ashes and recently shared on Instagram that she'd like to own her own winery one day.







