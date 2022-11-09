Julia Fox admits Kanye West relationship had an impact on her acting career

Julia Fox says her relationship with Kanye West had a negative impact on her acting career. The 32-year-old star has noted being in the headlines as much as she was during her whirlwind romance with the 45-year-old rapper earlier this year resulted in a “shift” in the offers she’s getting for roles.

Speaking to Emily Ratajkowski on the “High Low with EmRata” podcast, she said: “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.” The “Uncut Gems” star insisted while some people in Hollywood may view her as a “liability” or “tabloid type of person” she was trying to focus positively on the future.

She said: “It’s fine, I’m so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.” She added: “I just have to trust the process.” Meanwhile, the mom-of-one, who has 20-month-old son Valentino, with her private pilot ex-husband Peter Artemiev, has previously said breaking up with West was like “hitting a reset button” and called it “the best thing that could’ve happened to me”.

Kanye West and Julia Fox. Picture: Pierre Perusseau She claimed there were “red flags” in their relationship including “unresolved issues” the rapper was battling, which led to them splitting in February. She noted: “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”

