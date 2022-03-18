Julia Fox defends 'harmless' Kanye West

Julia Fox has insisted Kanye West is "harmless" and his online threats are "creative expression". The 'Uncut Gems' actress enjoyed a brief romance with the “Stronger” rapper and despite his "aggressive" online attacks towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, the 32-year-old beauty insisted her former beau is "harmless" and wouldn't "hurt a fly".

Asked if Kim and Pete should be afraid of Kanye, Julia told TMZ: "No, Kanye's harmless. I just think that's his artistic, creative expression. I know it's aggressive but when it comes down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly." A number of people have expressed concern that Kanye's recent antics are a sign he is a danger to himself and Julia admitted she is "not really sure" if that is the case. She said on the subject: "At this point, I'm not really sure but I'll give him a call and find out."

What does Julia Fox think of Ye's social media attacks on Kim & Pete? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AFGaSGX3Vk — TMZ (@TMZ) March 17, 2022 Julia's comments come after Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours over his threatening messages. A spokesperson from Meta, their parent company, confirmed the 44-year-old rapper will not be allowed to post, comment or send direct messages - and more - on the app.

They explained that they will take further action if it becomes necessary and had suspended the account due to the “Bound 2” rapper violating their policy on hate speech, bullying, and harassment. Meta took action after Kanye used a racial slur towards Trevor Noah after the 'Daily Show' host had criticised the rapper over his behaviour towards Kim and Pete.

Trevor had said: "What she’s going through is terrifying to watch … What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.” In response to Kanye's offensive post, Trevor wrote: "You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. "I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain … Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree.

