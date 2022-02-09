Julia Fox reveals if she's ever been jealous of Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox has opened up about the comparison made between her and Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress struck up a romance with the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's estranged husband, Kanye West, after the pair met in Miami on New Year's Eve 2021, and Julia has opened up about the comparisons made between herself and Kim.

When asked if she has ever envied the 41-year-old reality star during her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Julia replied: "No, not really. Listen, I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings. It’s normal. It’s human. I also know that he’s with me now. That’s all that matters." The 32-year-old star also admitted she was fully aware that she was wearing similar outfits worn by Kim - who filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper just over a year ago, after seven years of marriage - and that it's "unfortunate" that they are "pitted against each other". She said: “We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them, I knew that Kim had worn it previously. But I thought it was cool that she had worn it.

“It is unfortunate because women are always being pitted against each other and obviously there’s ten years of history that they have prior and I don’t want to ever like step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.” Julia also rubbished the notion that Kanye is using "love bombing" techniques on her, where someone is emotionally manipulative in their pursuit to win someone over with their affection in order to influence and change them.