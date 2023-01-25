Julian Sands is still missing as authorities provide update after 11-day search

Actor Julian Sands, best known for his starring roles in “A Room With a View” and “Warlock”, is still missing as the search for the English actor stretches to 11 days. On Tuesday, authorities provided an update on the effort to locate Sands, who had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, located nearly 80km east of Los Angeles.

Sands was reported missing on the evening of January 13, reports “Variety”. Watch video: “The Sheriff’s Department is closing in on the second full week of the search for missing hiker, Julian Sands. Numerous ground and air search efforts have taken place.

“As of this time, Mr Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting. Authorities also shared that they had successfully located another missing hiker on Tuesday afternoon.

The missing man had suffered “weather-related injuries” but was able to leave the area with help from officials. He has since been transferred to a hospital for treatment. The department also issued an additional precaution to avoid hiking in the area around Mount Baldy due to harsh environmental conditions. Sands’s brother, Nick, has expressed fears that he will remain missing.

